Sens blanked by Jimmy Howard, Red Wings
Sens blanked by Jimmy Howard, Red Wings

Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots for his first shutout of the season as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Saturday.

Bob Duff · The Associated Press ·
Dylan Larkin, centre, had a goal in the Detroit Red Wings' 2-0 shutout win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press)
Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou each scored to help Detroit earn their 3rd straight win over Ottawa Saturday. 0:21

Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored to help the Red Wings win their third straight game, their longest winning streak since a season-high four-game stretch Dec. 29 to Jan. 5.

It was Howard's 24th career shutout and marked the ninth time Ottawa was blanked this season.

Mike Condon finished with 25 saves for the Senators.

After a scoreless opening period, Detroit got on the board at 4:10 of the second. Anthony Mantha fed a pass across to Larkin on a 2-on-2 break, and Larkin flipped the puck in as Condon lunged desperately across his goal crease. It was Larkin's fifth goal in the last seven games. He scored nine times in the first 72 games.

Athanasiou increased the margin to 2-0 at 4:29 of the third. Using Evgeni Svechnikov as a screen, Athanasiou fired a high shot past Condon.

