Sens edge Stars on Mike Hoffman's OT winner

Mike Hoffman scored in overtime as Ottawa edged the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday and the Senators won their third game in a row for just the second time this season.

Ottawa won on home ice for the first time since Feb. 17.

Marian Gaborik and Matt Duchene scored for the Senators (26-33-11) while Craig Anderson made 23 saves.

Tyler Seguin and Tyler Pitlick scored in regulation for the Stars (38-26-8). Ben Bishop, who stopped 22 shots, made his first start since missing five games with a knee injury suffered March 5 against the Senators. Bishop has a 9-0-4 career record against Ottawa.

Dallas is winless in four games, its longest skid of the season.

The Senators started the third period on the power play and were able to take advantage as Gaborik scored his tenth of the season, a one-timer, off some solid work from Thomas Chabot and Ryan Dzingel to tie the game 1-1.