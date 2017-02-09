The Ottawa Senators snapped a two-game slump as Mark Stone scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars Thursday night.

Dion Phaneuf and Chris Kelly also scored for the Senators (28-18-6) as Mike Condon made 31 saves.

Antoine Roussel and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars (21-24-10), who are on a four-game losing streak. Kari Lehtonen made 24 saves.

After being shut out the last two games, the Senators managed to find the back of the net, but still had their share of struggles as they gave up a two-goal lead. Ottawa is now 2-3-1 in its last six and have been outscored 23-15 in that span.

Tied 2-2, Stone scored his team-leading 19th at the six-minute mark of the third as he grabbed the puck behind the net and beat Lehtonen on the wraparound in front of 17,676 at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Stars managed to come back and tie the game in the second after falling behind two goals.

Roussel got the Stars in the game midway through the period as he took a pass from Radek Faksa for the easy tap in from the side of the net. Benn tied the game with under four minutes remaining in the period as he was able to get a shot through traffic from just inside the blue line.

Despite being outshot 12-6 the Senators held a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Phaneuf scored shorthanded to open the scoring at the 14-minute mark, but it was Kelly's goal that will be talked about. Kelly got credit for the goal as the Stars' Jiri Hudler put the puck in his own net during a delayed penalty call as defencemen Dan Hamhuis and John Klingberg watched in horror unable to get to the puck.