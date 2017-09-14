Forward Clarke MacArthur has failed his medical and will not be with the Ottawa Senators when they begin on-ice work at training camp Friday.
MacArthur returned to the Senators in April following an 18-month absence due to post-concussion syndrome.
The 32-year-old suffered a concussion during training camp last year and failed a baseline test in January.
Dion Phaneuf on Clarke MacArthur. 'I hope he's okay, he's been a big part of this team for a lot of years'—
@SeguinSports
He played in four regular-season games after returning in April, and added nine points in 19 playoff games as the Senators reached the Eastern Conference final.
MacArthur had been dealing with some discomfort in his neck last spring.
The Lloydminster, Alta., native has 304 points (133-171) in 552 career regular-season games.
MacArthur's immediate plans are unclear. In 2014, he signed a contract extension through the 2019-20 season with an average annual value of $4.65 million US.
