Craig Anderson made 25 saves as the Ottawa Senators blanked the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Friday night.
Cody Ceci, Mark Stone and Derrick Brassard had a goal and an assist apiece to lead Ottawa's (2-0-2) offence. Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Chris Wideman also scored, while Kyle Turris chipped in with three assists.
Anderson earned his first shutout of the season and 39th of his career.
Mike Smith, who entered the game with a .950 save percentage in starting the first four games, was pulled from Calgary's (3-2-0) net after giving up five goals on 22 shots in 47:48 of work. Eddie Lack mopped up the final eight minutes. He gave up Wideman's goal on six shots.
The Flames were shut out for the second time this season. After being blanked 3-0 in Edmonton in their season-opener, the Flames had won three straight.
Calgary limited the Senators to hardly any dangerous chances in the first period before the visitors struck in the final minute on a pretty passing play off the rush.
