Robin Lehner made 37 saves, Kyle Okposo scored his 16th goal and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.
The Sabres also got goals from Ryan O'Reilly, Sam Reinhart and Marcus Foligno. Jack Eichel had two assists.
Lehner got his fourth career shutout and first this season. His first two came with the Senators, who traded him to Buffalo before last season.
DENIED!—
@BuffaloSabres
Lehner flashes the leather outside the crease. pic.twitter.com/dQQkHCVk26
Mike Condon allowed four goals on 25 shots before getting pulled in the third period. The Senators have lost four of six.
Buffalo is 5-0-1 in its last six home games and has earned a point in seven straight games against Ottawa
