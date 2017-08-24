The NHL's elite came out in celebration of Bryan Murray's life and legacy this afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre.
The longtime NHL head coach and general manager died Aug. 12 at age 74 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.
The native of Shawville, Que., had been with the Ottawa Senators since 2005, stepping down as the club's GM and taking on a senior advisory role last season.
Toronto Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello and coach Mike Babcock were on hand for today's memorial, as were former NHL players including Daniel Alfredsson and Luc Robitaille and current members of the Senators roster.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was also in attendance.
Murray was named the NHL's coach of the year with Washington in 1984 and executive of the year with Florida in 1996, and coached the Senators to an appearance in the 2007 Stanley Cup final.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.