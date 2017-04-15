Dion Phaneuf scored the overtime winner as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday to tie their Eastern Conference quarter-final series 1-1.

Phaneuf scored the winner from the point at 1:59. The Senators had rallied from a 3-1 deficit with a two-goal third period to force overtime.

Clarke MacArthur, Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard also scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson made 26 saves.

Drew Stafford, Tim Schaller and Patrice Bergeron provided the offence for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

The Senators started the overtime period with the man advantage as the Bruins took a delay of game penalty with 12.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third the Senators scored twice in a span of 2:28 to tie the game, sending the 18,629 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre into a frenzy.