Bobby Ryan scored the winner on a power play 5:43 into overtime as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.
Ryan tipped the puck past Tuukka Rask off a pass from Kyle Turris. Ottawa was awarded the man advantage when Boston's Riley Nash was whistled for roughing 4:38 into overtime after throwing a punch at Ryan.
It is the second straight game in the series that has gone to overtime, with Dion Phaneuf scoring 1:59 in Saturday's extra period to send the Sens to a 4-3 victory in Game 2.
Mike Hoffman scored two goals and Derick Brassard added another for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 17 saves.
Noel Acciari, David Backes and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins while Tuukka Rask had 28 stops.
Game 4 is Wednesday in Boston.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.