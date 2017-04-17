Bobby Ryan scored the winner on a power play 5:43 into overtime as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Monday night to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference quarter-final series.

Ryan tipped the puck past Tuukka Rask off a pass from Kyle Turris. Ottawa was awarded the man advantage when Boston's Riley Nash was whistled for roughing 4:38 into overtime after throwing a punch at Ryan.

It is the second straight game in the series that has gone to overtime, with Dion Phaneuf scoring 1:59 in Saturday's extra period to send the Sens to a 4-3 victory in Game 2.

Mike Hoffman scored two goals and Derick Brassard added another for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 17 saves.

Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman celebrates his goal with teammates in the first period against the Boston Bruins. (Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Noel Acciari, David Backes and David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins while Tuukka Rask had 28 stops.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Boston.