Swede to have disciplinary hearing before world junior final: report

Oskar Steen, who scored the winning goal in Sweden's semifinal win over the United States, could be banished to the Keybank Center press box for Friday night's gold-medal game against Canada at the world junior hockey championship.

The Boston Bruins draft pick reportedly will have a disciplinary hearing ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop for his slash to the back of the right leg of Edmonton Oilers prospect Kailer Yamamoto in the final seconds of Thursday's 4-2 victory at Buffalo.

Oskar Steen takes out <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> prospect Kailer Yamamoto with a terrible slash to the leg with just 4 seconds to go in the game. <a href="https://t.co/5VV6GrcBuR">pic.twitter.com/5VV6GrcBuR</a> —@JanikBeichler

Steen, 19, scored Sweden's third goal at 7:47 of the third period, beating U.S. goalie and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Joseph Woll high to the blocker side after taking an Alex Nylander pass on a 2-on-1 rush for his first goal in five games at the tournament.

A right-handed shooting right-winger, Steen also scored the shootout winner in Sweden's 4-3 decision against Russia on New Year's Eve, and has three points at the world juniors.

OSKAR STEEN (<a href="https://twitter.com/NHLBruins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLBruins</a>, currently with <a href="https://twitter.com/farjestad_bk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@farjestad_bk</a>) SLAMS HOME AN INCREDIBLE SHOT ON THE 2v1 TO PUT SWEDEN UP 3! SHORTY! <a href="https://t.co/uKlTH13ajv">pic.twitter.com/uKlTH13ajv</a> —@NHLDaily365

Steen, whom the Bruins drafted in the sixth round in 2016, has played the past three seasons with Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League. In 28 games this season, he has three goals and five points.

Yamamoto who began the season with Edmonton and had three assists in nine games before the Oilers sent him to Spokane of the Western Hockey League, is expected to play in Friday's bronze medal contest against the Czech Republic at 4 p.m.

Nylander, meanwhile, tops Sweden with seven points on a goal and six assists at his third world juniors. The alternate captain is hoping to lead his country to its first medal at the tournament since earning silver in 2014.

"I've lost in the semifinals the past two years, so I'm just excited to grab a big win," Nylander, who was drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2016, told reporters.