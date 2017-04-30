Who would've known the most beautiful rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" would be sung by Canadian hockey fans?
That's exactly what happened Sunday night at Rogers Place prior to the Oilers' Western Conference semifinal game against the Anaheim Ducks when the microphone failed as soon as country star Brett Kissel stepped up to sing the American anthem.
But fans in Edmonton sure had his back.
Kissel, who was born in Flat Lake, was grateful for his fellow Albertans.
Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers!—
@BrettKissel
Anaheim went on to claim a 6-3 victory to cut Edmonton's series lead in half.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.