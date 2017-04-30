Who would've known the most beautiful rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" would be sung by Canadian hockey fans?

That's exactly what happened Sunday night at Rogers Place prior to the Oilers' Western Conference semifinal game against the Anaheim Ducks when the microphone failed as soon as country star Brett Kissel stepped up to sing the American anthem.

But fans in Edmonton sure had his back.

Kissel, who was born in Flat Lake, was grateful for his fellow Albertans.

Mic didn't work for the anthems tonight @RogersPlace. But no worries. The best singers & fans are in #OilCountry! @EdmontonOilers! — @BrettKissel

Anaheim went on to claim a 6-3 victory to cut Edmonton's series lead in half.