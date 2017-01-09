The Edmonton Oilers sent 2016 No. 4 pick Jesse Puljujarvi down to the minors on Monday. The team also placed backup goalie Jonas Gustavsson on waivers and recalled forward Anton Slepyshev from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
The #Oilers have assigned Jesse Puljujärvi to the @Condors, recalled Anton Slepyshev & placed Jonas Gustavsson on waivers.—
@EdmontonOilers
The 18-year-old Finnish winger has one goal and seven assists in 28 games with Edmonton this season, while Gustavsson is 1-3-1 with a .878 save percentage in five starts.
Slepyshev returns to the Oilers after tallying nine points in 10 games in the AHL. The Russian forward had four points in 15 games with Edmonton earlier this season.
