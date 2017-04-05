Trevor Lewis and Tanner Pearson scored about 8 ½ minutes apart in the third period, Jonathan Quick made 23 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat Edmonton 6-4 on Tuesday night to end the Oilers' five-game winning streak.

Nick Shore, Dustin Brown, Nic Dowd and Drew Doughty also scored for Los Angeles in its first game since being eliminated from the playoff race. The Kings beat a playoff-bound opponent for only the second time in their last seven contests.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice, Milan Lucic had a power-play goal and Darnell Nurse also tallied for the Oilers, who lost for the second time in 11 games.

Cam Talbot made 20 saves for Edmonton, which is tied with San Jose for second place in the Pacific Division with three games remaining. The Sharks currently hold the tiebreaker with more wins in regulation or overtime. They both trail first-place Anaheim by four points.

Connor McDavid extended his points streak to 11 games with an assist on Lucic's power-play goal 2:31 into the first period, giving him six goals and 14 assists in that span.

There were no signs of the inconsistent offence that ultimately kept the Kings out of the post-season for the second time in three seasons as they erupted for five goals in the final two periods. When Pearson tallied his 24th on a wicked wrist shot midway through the third, it marked just the eighth time Los Angeles had scored at least five goals in a game.

But Pearson's contribution, though it ultimately proved to be vital, was the exception as the Kings got production from outside their top lines. Shore and Down have only scored six goals each this season, while Lewis and Brown boosted their totals to 12 apiece.

Rookie forward Jonny Brodzinski even recorded his first points in the NHL with a pair of assists.

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but struggled to maintain that fire by allowing three goals in the second, with Dowd putting the Kings ahead with 4 ½ minutes left.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it for the Edmonton 1:16 later, but Lewis put the Kings back ahead for good 1:40 into the third.

Pearson made it 5-3 at 10:09 before Nurse got the Oilers back within one with 6:12 remaining, but Edmonton could not come up with a tying goal.

Doughty added an empty-netter with 1:21 remaining.