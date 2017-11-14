The Edmonton Oilers acquired centre Mike Cammalleri from the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday in exchange for forward Jussi Jokinen.
The Oilers announced the trade Tuesday night on their Twitter account.
Cammalleri has three goals and four assists in 15 games with the Kings this season. The 35-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., is in his 15th NHL season.
It will be Cammalleri's third stint with an Alberta team. He played for the Calgary Flames twice — in 2008-09, and again from 2011 to 2014.
Cammalleri has 290 career goals and 330 assists over 855 NHL games.
The 34-year-old Jokinen has one assist in 14 games with Edmonton this season. The Oilers signed Jokinen to a one-year deal as a free agent in July.
