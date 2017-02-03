Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, lifting the Carolina Hurricanes past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Friday night.
It was the Oilers' third loss in a row.
Jordan Staal had a goal in the first period for Carolina, which split the season series. Edmonton won the other meeting, 3-2 at home on Oct. 18.
Connor McDavid scored the Oilers' only goal, tying the game in the second period.
Carolina, 17-6-1 at home, improved to 8-0-0 this season when allowing just one goal.
Carolina's Cam Ward, who grew up in the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park, Alberta, stopped 24 shots.
Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot, who lost for the first time in five appearances against Carolina, had 21 saves.
Edmonton defenceman Matt Benning left at 14:36 of the second after being bloodied by a hard check from Viktor Stalberg behind the Oilers' goal and did not return.
