Patrick Maroon had a hat trick and also squared off in a fight with 6-foot-9 Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara, helping the Edmonton Oilers beat Boston 4-3 on Thursday night.

Cam Talbot stopped 33 shots for the Oilers. He took a 4-2 lead into the final four minutes before David Krejci scored on a rebound of Patrice Bergeron's shot in the last two seconds of a 5-on-3 power play.

Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara fights with Edmonton Oilers winger Patrick Maroon in the first period on Thursday night. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

But Talbot killed off the rest of the power play with the Oilers one man down. He then blanked Boston for another minute with goalie Tuukka Rask pulled for an extra skater.

Bergeron and Colin Miller also scored for the Bruins, and Rask stopped 21 shots.