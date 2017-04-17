Nikita Zaitsev is ready to experience the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Russian defenceman told reporters he will return to the Maple Leafs lineup Monday (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) after missing the first two games of the Eastern Conference quarter-final against Washington with a suspected concussion.

​Toronto, which evened the best-of-seven series at one game apiece on Saturday, will be without veteran blue-liner Roman Polak for the balance of the playoffs after he suffered a right leg injury on a hit from Capitals rearguard Brooks Orpik on Saturday.

The rookie Zaitsev will rejoin Jake Gardiner on a pairing that's likely to match up against Washington's top line of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and T.J. Oshie.

Zaitsev pairs up with Gardiner in rushes. Looks like he's a GO tonight. #tmltalk — @HennyTweets

Martin Marincin filled in for Zaitsev in the first two games of the series and is expected to remain in the lineup despite his clearing-attempt gaffe led to Tom Wilson's overtime winning in the series opener. He posted a plus-2 rating in 30 minutes 38 seconds of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 victory in double overtime.

Zaitsev, 25, was hit into the end boards by Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno in the final regular-season game for both teams. The Maple Leafs rookie was a workhorse during the regular season, averaging 22:01 of ice time. Morgan Rielly was the team leader at 22:10.

Nikita Zaitsev on the ice at Air Canada Centre pic.twitter.com/pS4JKLXfkG — @kristen_shilton

Zaitsev, who reportedly is closing in on a seven-year contract with the Maple Leafs, spent his entire first season in the NHL on Toronto's top pair, matched up against first lines, killed penalties and quarterbacked one power play unit. He finished second on the team's defence with 36 points.

Zaitsev skated at Air Canada Centre on Sunday afternoon.

How the #TorontoMapleLeafs fared at even strength with/without Nikita Zaitsev this season: pic.twitter.com/VpTpOyOSxC — @ScaryBarry4

"Whichever one is in, that's why you have eight," said Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock of Zaitsev and Marchenko. "That's why you acquire depth during the year. They all played a lot this year so I'm not very concerned that way."

'They're easy to coach'

Babcock primarily used a four-man rotation Saturday night after Polak went down. Matt Hunwick and Marincin received extended ice time but Jake Gardiner and Rielly led the way with about 40 minutes apiece.

"They're playing with confidence, they're competitive, they want to win and they're great people," Babcock said of Rielly and Gardiner. "They're easy to coach. They've got a good attitude, they like to laugh, and they don't mind a good tightening once in a while to get them back on track.

"They're good guys and they're good players."

Even though Games 1 and 2 went to OT, Babcock doesn't think fatigue will be an issue as the series continues.

"I've been in tons of these series where you play lots of overtime," he said. "The great thing about it is you're playing at the greatest time of year. It's fun anyway and you'd be amazed at how much energy you have.

"So let's just keep on going."

After pushing Washington in the opener, Toronto outshot the Capitals 51-50 in Game 2 and had a 35-26 edge in blocked shots.

Goalie Frederik Andersen was superb for the Maple Leafs and Kasperi Kapanen ended it midway through the second extra stanza with his second goal of the night.