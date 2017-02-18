We were all Nikita Nesterov Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre when we were first learning to skate.

The Montreal Canadiens defenceman had a hilarious "Bambi moment," losing his skate blade after crashing feet first into the boards. He quickly hobbled his way off the ice and fans couldn't help but identify with the clumsy skater.

Thousands in Bell Centre watch #Habs Nikita Nesterov hobble clumsily off the ice with a missing blade & say, "That's EXACTLY how I skate!" — @Dave_Stubbs

Even though the Habs would lose the game 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets, Nesterov's "Bambi moment" would probably be heavily valued by Calgary Flames president Brian Burke.

Brian Burke on Dougie Hamilton:



"He's 6-foot-5, weighs 237 pounds, he's a right shot, skates like a deer. -he's a good hockey player." pic.twitter.com/nYOB3qgfvD — @GoldenKnightsGM

Burke ripped Dougie Hamilton trade rumours in November by describing Hamilton as "six-foot-five, 237 pounds, right shot, and skates like a deer."