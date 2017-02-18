We were all Nikita Nesterov Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre when we were first learning to skate.
The Montreal Canadiens defenceman had a hilarious "Bambi moment," losing his skate blade after crashing feet first into the boards. He quickly hobbled his way off the ice and fans couldn't help but identify with the clumsy skater.
Thousands in Bell Centre watch #Habs Nikita Nesterov hobble clumsily off the ice with a missing blade & say, "That's EXACTLY how I skate!"—
@Dave_Stubbs
Even though the Habs would lose the game 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets, Nesterov's "Bambi moment" would probably be heavily valued by Calgary Flames president Brian Burke.
Brian Burke on Dougie Hamilton:—
@GoldenKnightsGM
"He's 6-foot-5, weighs 237 pounds, he's a right shot, skates like a deer. -he's a good hockey player." pic.twitter.com/nYOB3qgfvD
Burke ripped Dougie Hamilton trade rumours in November by describing Hamilton as "six-foot-five, 237 pounds, right shot, and skates like a deer."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.