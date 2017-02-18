We were all Nikita Nesterov Saturday afternoon at the Bell Centre when we were first learning to skate.

The Montreal Canadiens defenceman had a hilarious "Bambi moment," losing his skate blade after crashing feet first into the boards. He quickly hobbled his way off the ice and fans couldn't help but identify with the clumsy skater.

Even though the Habs would lose the game 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets, Nesterov's "Bambi moment" would probably be heavily valued by Calgary Flames president Brian Burke.

Burke ripped Dougie Hamilton trade rumours in November by describing Hamilton as "six-foot-five, 237 pounds, right shot, and skates like a deer."