Canadiens sign Nicolas Deslauriers to 2-year contract extension
26-year-old winger has put up 10 points in 36 games this season
The Montreal Canadiens signed left winger Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year, one-way contract reportedly worth $950,000 US per season, the NHL club announced Monday.
Deslauriers, 26, is currently earning $775,000 per season on a two-year deal signed before the 2016-17 campaign.
Les Canadiens s’entendent sur les modalités d’une prolongation de contrat de deux saisons à un volet avec l’attaquant Nicolas Deslauriers.<br><br>Canadiens agree to terms on a two-year, one-way contract extension with forward Nicolas Deslauriers.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a>—@CanadiensMTL
The physical winger from St. Anicet, Que., was acquired Oct. 4 from the Buffalo Sabres for defenceman Zach Redmond. He has a career-high seven goals in 36 games with Montreal.
In 247 career games he has 19 goals and 21 assists.
Deslauriers was drafted 84th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009.
The Canadiens also assigned forward Nikita Scherbak to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. The move made room on the roster for centre Phillip Danault, who has been out since Jan. 13 with a concussion.
