Canadiens sign Nicolas Deslauriers to 2-year contract extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

26-year-old winger has put up 10 points in 36 games this season

Nicolas Deslauriers was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this off-season. (Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images)
The Montreal Canadiens signed left winger Nicolas Deslauriers to a two-year, one-way contract reportedly worth $950,000 US per season, the NHL club announced Monday.

Deslauriers, 26, is currently earning $775,000 per season on a two-year deal signed before the 2016-17 campaign.

The physical winger from St. Anicet, Que., was acquired Oct. 4 from the Buffalo Sabres for defenceman Zach Redmond. He has a career-high seven goals in 36 games with Montreal.

In 247 career games he has 19 goals and 21 assists.

Deslauriers was drafted 84th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in 2009.

The Canadiens also assigned forward Nikita Scherbak to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League. The move made room on the roster for centre Phillip Danault, who has been out since Jan. 13 with a concussion.

