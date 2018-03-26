Blue Jackets' Foligno out at least 2 weeks with lower-body injury

With his team clinging to a playoff spot, Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella won't have veteran forward Nick Foligno at his disposal for the balance of the regular campaign and early in the post-season.

The team's captain is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks after suffering a lower-body injury late in Saturday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in statement released by the NHL club.

Foligno is eighth in Blue Jackets' scoring this season with 33 points — 15 goals and 18 assists — in 72 starts. However, the Buffalo-born left-winger had picked up his play over the past 30 games with eight goals, 19 points and a plus-7 rating.

On March 20, the 30-year-old earned his 400th NHL point with an assist against the New York Rangers.

In 768 regular-season contests, Foligno has 169 goals, 400 points and 631 penalty minutes with Columbus and Ottawa Senators.

He also missed time in February after being cut by a skate in a game against Pittsburgh.

Jockeying for position

The Blue Jackets entered play Monday third in the Metropolitan Division with a 42-29-5 record for 89 points, tied with Philadelphia, which holds the first of two wild-card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey is also in wild-card position, three points in arrears of the Flyers.

Columbus has recalled centre Alex Broadhurst from the American Hockey League to fill Foligno's roster spot. The 25-year-old has recorded 19 goals and 41 points in 66 games this season for the Cleveland Monsters.

Broadhurst leads the club in goals, assists (22), points and games played while ranking second in shots on goal with 133.

Drafted in the seventh round in 2011 by the Chicago Blackhawks, the native of Orland Park, Ill., has collected 62 goals and 161 points in 282 AHL outings with Cleveland and Rockford IceHogs.

Broadhurst helped Lake Erie to the 2016 Calder Cup championship with 12 points in 17 games after Columbus acquired him from Chicago as part of a June 30, 2015 trade.

The Blue Jackets open a three-game Western Canada road trip against NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.