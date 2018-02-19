Blue Jackets' Nick Foligno out 1-2 weeks with lower-body injury
Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno will miss one to two weeks with a lower-body injury.
Columbus captain was cut by skate in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh
Foligno was injured in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. After the game, teammate Cam Atkinson said Foligno was cut by a skate.
Foligno has 13 goals and 13 assists in 59 games for the Blue Jackets, who are in a tight race to make the playoffs.
The team also said defenceman Markus Nutivaara is day to day with an upper-body injury, and defenceman Dean Kukan is expected to miss a week after also being hurt in Sunday's game.
