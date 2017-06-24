The wheeling and dealing continued at the NHL draft in Chicago on Saturday as the Calgary Flames acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders.
Calgary also received a fourth-round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 draft in exchange for their first and second-round picks next year and a second-rounder in either 2019 or 2020.
We have acquired Travis Hamonic & a 4th rd pick in '19 or '20 from NYI for a '18 1st rd pick, '18 2nd rd pick & 2nd rd pick in '19 or '20! pic.twitter.com/3RNHsHQXLS—
@NHLFlames
Hamonic, a native of St. Malo, Man., spent seven seasons with the New York Islanders, tallying 26 goals along with 120 assists for 146 points and 452 penalty minutes in 444 games.
In 2016-17, the 26-year-old netted three goals and 11 assists for 14 points and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games.
Hamonic was this year's recipient of the NHL's Foundation Award.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.