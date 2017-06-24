The wheeling and dealing continued at the NHL draft in Chicago on Saturday as the Calgary Flames acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the New York Islanders.

Calgary also received a fourth-round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 draft in exchange for their first and second-round picks next year and a second-rounder in either 2019 or 2020.

We have acquired Travis Hamonic & a 4th rd pick in '19 or '20 from NYI for a '18 1st rd pick, '18 2nd rd pick & 2nd rd pick in '19 or '20! pic.twitter.com/3RNHsHQXLS — @NHLFlames

Hamonic, a native of St. Malo, Man., spent seven seasons with the New York Islanders, tallying 26 goals along with 120 assists for 146 points and 452 penalty minutes in 444 games.

In 2016-17, the 26-year-old netted three goals and 11 assists for 14 points and 60 penalty minutes in 49 games.

Hamonic was this year's recipient of the NHL's Foundation Award.