A year ago, 19 moves were made on NHL trade deadline day involving 37 players, but none named Loui Eriksson, Scott Hartnell or Jonathan Drouin — big names who were rumoured to be on the block.

Will we see a repeat ahead of Wednesday's 3 p.m. ET deadline? Perhaps, but notable players like St. Louis defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk, Tampa Bay goalie Ben Bishop and Arizona centre Martin Hanzal changed addresses over the weekend.

Here are some other significant names who could be on the move.

Matt Duchene, C, Avalanche

The 26-year-old has two-plus seasons left on his contract, but Duchene's $6-million US annual average salary combined with a reported asking price of a first-round pick, young defenceman and top prospect might make a potential deal tough to make. He had 259 points in his first 320 NHL games.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Gabriel Landeskog, LW, Avalanche

Colorado's captain should draw plenty of interest, given his age (24) and the fact he has four more seasons left on his contract at $5.57 million US annually. The sixth-year NHLer has surpassed 50 points in his four full seasons, but managed just 23 points in his first 47 games this season.

(Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Sharp, Stars

Dallas is out of playoff position and Sharp has underperformed (15 points in 36 games through Monday) after suffering a concussion earlier this season. But the 35-year-old, with a $5.9 million US salary cap hit, has loads of playoff experience as a three-time Stanley Cup champ with Chicago.

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Shane Doan, RW, Coyotes

The 40-year-old is said to be open to waiving his no-movement clause for a team close to home, perhaps San Jose, Los Angeles or Anaheim. Doan has only played past Round 1 of the post-season once in 20 seasons but would bring physicality and leadership to a playoff contender.

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ryan Miller, Canucks

Vancouver GM Jim Benning believes goalie Jacob Markstrom is ready for a starting role, beginning next season, so the 36-year-old Miller's time in B.C. soon could be over. Problem is, Miller's salary cap hit is $6 million US and he has a limited no-trade clause.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jordan Eberle, RW, Oilers

Linked to trade rumours for much of the season, Eberle could be attractive to a team looking for a scoring winger. However, the 26-year-old has had goalless droughts of six games (twice), nine and 18, but could be on the move if Edmonton is able to get an offensive defenceman in return.

(Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Jarome Iginla, RW, Avalanche

The 39-year-old, who is open to a trade, is in the final year of his contract and on track for a career-low 11 goals but has been a force in the post-season with 68 points in 81 contests. Iginla has played more than 1,500 games but never won a Stanley Cup.

(Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

Dmitry Kulikov, Sabres

The hard-hitting blue-liner has topped 20 points three times in his career but managed just two points in 36 games through Monday. Still, the 26-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, who isn't expected to re-sign with Buffalo, is a solid defender and has averaged 22 minutes per game.

(Derek Leung/Getty Images)

With Matt Murray clearly the No. 1 netminder in Pittsburgh, the 32-year-old Fleury is likely open to waiving his no-trade clause. The 2003 first-overall pick had a 3.16 goals-against average through Feb. 23 — highest among goalies with at least 25 starts — and is under contract through 2019.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 11: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on February 11, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Penguins 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thomas Vanek, LW, Red Wings

Vanek, 33, appears headed for a 10th NHL season with at least 20 goals, so Detroit would be wise to get a prospect in return, considering they will likely miss the playoffs for the first time in 26 seasons. He is on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.