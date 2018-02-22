2018 NHL trade deadline tracker
Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat? Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.
Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.
Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.
February 21
Washington Capitals acquire:
- D Jakub Jerabek
Montreal Canadiens acquire:
- 2019 5th-round pick
February 20
San Jose Sharks acquire:
- F Eric Fehr
Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:
- 2020 7th-round pick
Boston Bruins acquire:
- D Nick Holden
New York Rangers acquire:
- D Rob O'Gara
- 2018 3rd-round pick
February 19
Washington Capitals acquire:
- D Michal Kempny
Chicago Blackhawks acquire:
- 2018 3rd-round pick
Philadelphia Flyers acquire:
G Petr Mrazek
Detroit Red Wings acquire:
- Conditional 2018 4th-round pick
- Conditional 2019 3rd-round pick
February 15
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- D Ville Pokka
Chicago Blackhawks acquire:
- F Chris DiDomenico
St. Louis Blues acquire:
- F Nikita Soshnikov
Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:
- 2019 4th-round pick
February 13
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- F Marian Gaborik
- F Nick Shore
Los Angeles Kings acquire:
- D Dion Phaneuf
- F Nate Thompson
