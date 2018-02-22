Skip to Main Content
2018 NHL trade deadline tracker

Notifications

2018 NHL trade deadline tracker

Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat? Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.

Catch up on all the deals

CBC Sports ·
Defenceman Dion Phaneuf was traded by Ottawa to Los Angeles. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
comments

Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat?

Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

February 21

Washington Capitals acquire:

  • D Jakub Jerabek

​Montreal Canadiens acquire:

  • 2019 5th-round pick

Full story

February 20

San Jose Sharks acquire:

  • F Eric Fehr

​Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

  • 2020 7th-round pick

Full story

Boston Bruins acquire:

  • D Nick Holden

New York Rangers acquire:

  • D Rob O'Gara
  • 2018 3rd-round pick

Full story

February 19

Washington Capitals acquire:

  • D Michal Kempny

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

  • 2018 3rd-round pick

Full story

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

  • G Petr Mrazek

Detroit Red Wings acquire:

  • Conditional 2018 4th-round pick
  • Conditional 2019 3rd-round pick

Full story

February 15

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • D Ville Pokka

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

  • F Chris DiDomenico

​Full story

St. Louis Blues acquire:

  • F Nikita Soshnikov

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

  • 2019 4th-round pick

Full story

February 13

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • F Marian Gaborik
  • F Nick Shore

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

  • D Dion Phaneuf
  • F Nate Thompson

Full story

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us