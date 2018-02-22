2018 NHL trade deadline tracker

Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat?

Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

February 21

Washington Capitals acquire:

D Jakub Jerabek

​Montreal Canadiens acquire:

2019 5th-round pick

February 20

San Jose Sharks acquire:

F Eric Fehr

​Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

2020 7th-round pick

Boston Bruins acquire:

D Nick Holden

New York Rangers acquire:

D Rob O'Gara

2018 3rd-round pick

February 19

Washington Capitals acquire:

D Michal Kempny

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

2018 3rd-round pick

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

G Petr Mrazek

Detroit Red Wings acquire:

Conditional 2018 4th-round pick

Conditional 2019 3rd-round pick

February 15

Ottawa Senators acquire:

D Ville Pokka

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

F Chris DiDomenico

St. Louis Blues acquire:

F Nikita Soshnikov

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

2019 4th-round pick

February 13

Ottawa Senators acquire:

F Marian Gaborik

F Nick Shore

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

D Dion Phaneuf

F Nate Thompson

