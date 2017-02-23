Get up to date on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on March 1 at 3 p.m. ET by following our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

Feb. 23

Pittsburgh Penguins Carolina Hurricanes

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • D Ron Hainsey

​Carolina Hurricanes acquire:

  • F Danny Kristo
  • 2017 2nd-round pick

Full story

Feb. 21

Montreal Canadiens Carolina Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

  • D Keegan Lowe

Carolina Hurricanes acquire:

  • D Philip Samuelsson

​Feb. 20

Calgary Flames Arizona Coyotes

Calgary Flames acquire:

  • D Michael Stone

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

  • 2017 3rd-round pick
  • 2018 conditional 5th-round pick

Full story

Feb. 18

Toronto Maple Leafs New Jersey Devils

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

  • F Sergey Kalinin

New Jersey Devils acquire:

  • D Viktor Loov

Feb. 15

Washington Capitals Los Angeles Kings

Washington Capitals acquire:

  • D Tom Gilbert

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

  • 2017 conditional 5th-round pick

Full story

Feb. 4

Nashville Predators New Jersey Devils

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Vernon Fiddler

New Jersey Devils acquire:

  • 2017 4th-round pick