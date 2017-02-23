Get up to date on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on March 1 at 3 p.m. ET by following our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

Feb. 23

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

D Ron Hainsey

​Carolina Hurricanes acquire:

F Danny Kristo

2017 2nd-round pick

Feb. 21

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

D Keegan Lowe

Carolina Hurricanes acquire:

D Philip Samuelsson

​Feb. 20

Calgary Flames acquire:

D Michael Stone

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

2017 3rd-round pick

2018 conditional 5th-round pick

Feb. 18

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

F Sergey Kalinin

New Jersey Devils acquire:

D Viktor Loov

Feb. 15

Washington Capitals acquire:

D Tom Gilbert

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

2017 conditional 5th-round pick

Feb. 4

Nashville Predators acquire:

F Vernon Fiddler

New Jersey Devils acquire: