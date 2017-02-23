Get up to date on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on March 1 at 3 p.m. ET by following our tracker below.
Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.
Feb. 23
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:
- D Ron Hainsey
Carolina Hurricanes acquire:
- F Danny Kristo
- 2017 2nd-round pick
Feb. 21
Montreal Canadiens acquire:
- D Keegan Lowe
Carolina Hurricanes acquire:
- D Philip Samuelsson
Feb. 20
Calgary Flames acquire:
- D Michael Stone
Arizona Coyotes acquire:
- 2017 3rd-round pick
- 2018 conditional 5th-round pick
Feb. 18
Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:
- F Sergey Kalinin
New Jersey Devils acquire:
- D Viktor Loov
Feb. 15
Washington Capitals acquire:
- D Tom Gilbert
Los Angeles Kings acquire:
- 2017 conditional 5th-round pick
Feb. 4
Nashville Predators acquire:
- F Vernon Fiddler
New Jersey Devils acquire:
- 2017 4th-round pick
