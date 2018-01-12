Lightning all-star Victor Hedman out 3-6 weeks

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without star defenceman Victor Hedman for the next three to six weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Hedman was hurt in Tampa's 5-1 home loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday when he was hit on side of his left knee during a collision with Calgary's Garnet Hathaway and needed assistance to the locker room.

The injury will force Hedman to miss the all-star game in the Lightning's home arena later this month.