Stars on and off the ice collided at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to take part in the NHL's all-star festivities.

Bieber scores

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber got a taste of life in the NHL when he scored a goal in the Celebrity All-Star Game to get Saturday's events underway.

(Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

Team Gretzky had to sneak a selfie in after the celebrity action

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg makes introductions

Later, rapper Snoop Dogg introduced the players to kick off the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Naturally, Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings received a warm ovation after being introduced to the home crowd.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

McDavid has need for speed

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid added the title of fastest skater to his growing list of achievements.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Smith accomplishes the unthinkable

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith celebrates as his 188-foot shot creeps into the five-hole target to earn 20 points for the Pacific Division in the inaugural Four Line Challenge.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Mini Kesler steals spotlight

Ryan Kesler shared the All-Star experience with his son Ryker when he gave him his spot in the NHL Shootout. Ryker promptly scored on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price with his father capturing the moment.

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Carey Price got into the family act bringing his daughter, Liv, onto the ice during the skills competition.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Weber gets the three-peat

Montreal defenceman Shea Weber fired a 102.8 mph shot to win the NHL's hardest shot competition for the third straight year.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Sidney Crosby, pictured here in the NHL Shootout, won the accuracy shooting competition over Auston Matthews. Both players needed only five shots to hit the four targets but Crosby did so more quickly.