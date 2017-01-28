NHL takes Hollywood centre stage on all-star Saturday night
Justin Bieber, Mike Smith, Ryker Kesler among highlights of hockey's annual showcase
CBC Sports Posted: Jan 28, 2017 11:06 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 28, 2017 11:06 PM ET
Stars on and off the ice collided at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to take part in the NHL's all-star festivities.
Bieber scores
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber got a taste of life in the NHL when he scored a goal in the Celebrity All-Star Game to get Saturday's events underway.
Team Gretzky had to sneak a selfie in after the celebrity action
Snoop Dogg makes introductions
Later, rapper Snoop Dogg introduced the players to kick off the 2017 NHL All-Star Skills Competition.
Naturally, Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter of the Los Angeles Kings received a warm ovation after being introduced to the home crowd.
McDavid has need for speed
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid added the title of fastest skater to his growing list of achievements.
Smith accomplishes the unthinkable
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith celebrates as his 188-foot shot creeps into the five-hole target to earn 20 points for the Pacific Division in the inaugural Four Line Challenge.
Mini Kesler steals spotlight
Ryan Kesler shared the All-Star experience with his son Ryker when he gave him his spot in the NHL Shootout. Ryker promptly scored on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price with his father capturing the moment.
Carey Price got into the family act bringing his daughter, Liv, onto the ice during the skills competition.
Weber gets the three-peat
Montreal defenceman Shea Weber fired a 102.8 mph shot to win the NHL's hardest shot competition for the third straight year.
Sidney Crosby, pictured here in the NHL Shootout, won the accuracy shooting competition over Auston Matthews. Both players needed only five shots to hit the four targets but Crosby did so more quickly.
