NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says the league's board of governors has agreed to consider an expansion application from Seattle.

Bettman said the expansion fee has been set at $650 million US for Seattle, which would become the league's 32nd team.

Seattle plans to have a new arena ready by 2020 with the intent of luring an NHL and an NBA team as anchor tenants.

Bettman said Seattle is the only city being considered for expansion at the moment, which means an NHL team won't be playing in Quebec City's 18,259-seat Videotron Centre in the foreseeable future.

Also at Thursday's board of governors meeting, Dallas billionaire Tom Dundon signed an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the Carolina Hurricanes from Peter Karmanos Jr.

The NHL still has to approve the sale.