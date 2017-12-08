NHL general managers should have the ability to reach deeper into their pockets next season.

The league says the projected salary cap for 2018-19 will fall somewhere between $78 million and $82 million US, up from the current $75 million.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Friday morning as the board of governors wrapped up two days of meetings in Florida.

The increase of at least $3 million would mark the biggest jump since the cap went from $64.3 million in 2013-14 to $69 million in 2014-15.

The NHL brought in a salary cap after the 2004-05 lockout, which stood at $39 million in its first season.

The cap increased from $73 million in 2015-16 to $75 million this season.