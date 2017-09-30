Paul Byron scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Friday night after losing their first six preseason games.
Andrew Shaw also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 22 saves in his return from a lower-body injury.
Evgenii Dadonov scored for Florida, and Roberto Luongo stopped 20 shots.
Byron opened the scoring in the first period, and gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead with a short-handed goal midway through the second. Shaw scored early in the third.
