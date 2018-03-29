If the NHL playoffs started today...

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Thursday, March 29.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 51-21-4, 106 points

Games remaining: 6

Devils: 40-28-8, 88 points

Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Devils win 3-0-0 (Lightning 0-2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 46-24-7, 99 points

Games remaining: 5

Blue Jackets: 43-29-5, 91 points

Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Capitals win 3-1-0 (Blue Jackets 1-3-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 47-17-11, 105 points

Games remaining: 7

Leafs: 46-24-7, 99 points

Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Leafs win 3-1-0 (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 43-28-6, 92 points​

Games remaining: 5

Flyers: 39-25-14, 92 points

Games remaining: 4

Regular-season series: Penguins lead 4-0-0 (Flyers 0-2-2)

Sill in the playoff hunt

Panthers: 39-29-7 — 85 points, trailing Devils by three points

39-29-7 — 85 points, trailing Devils by three points Hurricanes: 34-32-11 — 79 points, trailing Devils by nine points

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 49-16-11, 109 points

Games remaining: 6

Ducks: 39-25-13, 91 points

Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Predators win 3-0-0 (Ducks 0-2-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights:48-22-7, 103 points

Games remaining: 5

Blues: 43-28-5, 91 points

Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Blues lead 1-0-1 (Golden Knights 1-1-0)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 47-19-10, 104 points

Games remaining: 6

Wild: 42-24-10, 94 points

Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 44-23-10, 98 points

Games remaining: 5

Kings: 42-28-7, 91 points

Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-1-0 (Kings 1-3-0)

Still in the playoff hunt: