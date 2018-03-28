Skip to Main Content
If the NHL playoffs started today...
Analysis

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff position becomes more intense. Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Wednesday, March 28.

Plenty still to be decided as regular season winds down

Despite a loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, John Gibson and the Anaheim Ducks are clinging to the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with a one-point lead over the Colorado Avalanche. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff position becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Wednesday, March 28.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 51-21-4, 106 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Devils: 40-28-8, 88 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Devils win 3-0-0 (Lightning 0-2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 45-24-7, 97 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Flyers: 38-25-14, 90 points

  • Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Flyers win 3-1-0 (Capitals 1-2-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 47-17-11, 105 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Leafs: 45-24-7, 97 points

Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Leafs win 3-1-0 (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 43-28-6, 92 points​

  • Games remaining: 5

Blue Jackets: 43-29-5, 91 points

  • Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Penguins lead 3-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-2)

Sill in the playoff hunt

  • Panthers: 39-28-7 — 85 points, trailing Devils by three points
  • Hurricanes: 34-32-11 — 79 points, trailing Devils by nine points

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 49-16-11, 109 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Ducks: 39-25-13, 91 points

  • Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Predators win 3-0-0 (Ducks 0-2-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights:48-21-7, 103 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Blues: 43-28-5, 91 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Blues lead 1-0-1 (Golden Knights 1-1-0)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild 

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 47-19-10, 104 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Wild: 42-24-10, 94 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 44-23-10, 98 points

  • Games remaining: 5

Kings: 42-28-7, 91 points

  • Games remaining: 5

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-1-0 (Kings 1-3-0)

Still in the playoff hunt:

  • Avalanche 41-27-8 — 90 points, trailing Ducks by one point
  • Stars: 39-30-8 — 86 points, trailing Ducks by five points
