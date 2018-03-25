Skip to Main Content
If the NHL playoffs started today...
Analysis

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff position becomes more intense. Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began today.

Plenty still to be decided as regular season winds down

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. The Eastern Conference foes would meet in the first round if the playoffs started today. (Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Sunday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 51-20-4, 106 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Devils: 39-28-8, 86 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Regular-season series: Devils win (3-0-0), Lightning (0-2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 44-24-7, 95 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Flyers: 38-25-12, 88 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Regular-season series: Flyers win (3-1-0), Capitals (1-2-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 46-17-10, 102 points

  • Games remaining: 9

Leafs: 45-23-7, 97 points

Games remaining: 7

Regular-season series: Leafs win (3-1-0), (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 42-27-6, 90 points​

  • Games remaining: 7

Blue Jackets: 42-29-5, 89 points

  • Games remaining: 6

Regular-season series: Penguins lead 3-0-0, Blue Jackets (0-1-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 48-16-10, 106 points

  • Games remaining: 8

Blues: 42-28-5, 89 points

  • Games remaining: 8

Regular-season series: Predators win (4-0-0), Blues (0-3-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights:47-21-7, 101 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Avalanche: 41-26-8, 90 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Regular-season series: Golden Knights (1-0-1), Avalanche (1-1-0)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild 

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 45-19-10, 100 points

  • Games remaining: 8

Wild: 42-24-8, 92 points

  • Games remaining: 8

Regular-season series: Jets win (3-1-0), Wild (1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 43-23-9, 95 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Ducks: 38-24-13, 89 points

  • Games remaining: 7

Regular-season series: Sharks win (3-1-0), Ducks (1-1-2)

