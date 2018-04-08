If the NHL playoffs started today...

With one regular-season NHL game remaining, the final Stanley Cup playoff positions in the East — and the Toronto Maple Leafs' first-round opponent — are still to be decided. The playoff picture in the West is set after the Colorado Avalanche defeated the St. Louis Blues to clinch the final wild-card spot.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Sunday, April, 8.

Gabriel Landeskog's empty-net goal sealed Colorado's 5-2 win over St. Louis. 0:30

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 54-23-5, 113 points

Games remaining: 0

Devils:44-29-9, 97 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Devils win 3-0-0 (Lightning 0-2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 49-26-7, 105 points

Games remaining: 0

Blue Jackets: 45-29-7, 97 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Capitals win 3-1-0 (Blue Jackets 1-3-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 50-19-12, 113 points

Games remaining: 1

Leafs: 49-26-7, 105 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Leafs win 3-1-0 (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 47-29-6, 100 points​

Games remaining: 0

Flyers: 42-26-14, 98 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Penguins win 4-0-0 (Flyers 0-3-1)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 53-18-11, 117 points

Games remaining: 0

Avalanche: 43-30-9, 95 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Avalanche 0-3-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights: 51-24-7, 109 points

Games remaining: 0

Kings: 45-29-8, 98 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Tied 2-1-1

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 52-20-10, 114 points

Games remaining: 0

Wild: 45-26-11, 101 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Ducks: 44-25-13, 101 points

Games remaining: 0

Sharks: 45-27-10, 100 points

Games remaining: 0

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-0-1 (Ducks 1-1-2)