If the NHL playoffs started today...

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Saturday, April, 7.

Tampa Bay scored three times in the third period to defeat Buffalo 7-5. They now lead the Boston Bruins by two points, and can win the Atlantic Division with a victory over Carolina on Saturday. 0:26

Sidney Crosby scored the eventual game-winner, from a bad angle, as the Pittsburgh Penguins shutout the Ottawa Senators 4-0 0:23

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 54-23-4, 112 points

Games remaining: 1

Flyers: 41-26-14, 96 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Lightning win 2-1-0 (Flyers 1-1-1)

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 48-26-7, 103 points

Games remaining: 1

Devils: 44-28-9, 97 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Capitals lead 2-0-1 (Devils 1-2-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 49-19-12, 110 points

Games remaining: 2

Leafs: 48-26-7, 103 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Leafs win 3-1-0 (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 47-29-6, 100 points​

Games remaining: 0

Blue Jackets: 45-29-7, 97 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Penguins win 4-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-3)

Sill in the playoff hunt

Panthers: 42-30-8 — 92 points, trailing Flyers by four points

(2 games remaining)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 52-18-11, 115 points

Games remaining: 1

Blues: 44-31-9, 94 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Blues 0-3-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights: 51-23-7, 109 points

Games remaining: 1

Kings: 45-28-8, 98 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Tied 2-1-1

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 51-20-10, 112 points

Games remaining: 1

Wild: 44-26-11, 99 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 45-26-10, 100 points

Games remaining: 1

Ducks: 43-25-13, 99 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-0-1 (Ducks 1-1-2)

Still in the playoff hunt: