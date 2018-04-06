If the NHL playoffs started today...
Predators clinch Presidents' Trophy with win over Capitals
With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.
Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Friday, April, 6.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2
Lightning: 53-23-4, 110 points
- Games remaining: 2
Flyers: 41-26-14, 96 points
- Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Lightning win 2-1-0 (Flyers 1-1-1)
Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils
Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1
Capitals: 48-26-7, 103 points
- Games remaining: 1
Devils: 44-28-9, 97 points
- Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Capitals lead 2-0-1 (Devils 1-2-0)
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3
Bruins: 49-19-12, 110 points
- Games remaining: 2
Leafs: 48-26-7, 103 points
Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Leafs win 3-1-0 (Bruins 1-2-1)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3
Penguins: 46-29-6, 98 points
- Games remaining: 1
Blue Jackets: 45-29-7, 97 points
- Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Penguins win 4-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-3)
Sill in the playoff hunt
- Panthers: 42-30-8 — 92 points, trailing Flyers by four points (2 games remaining)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche
Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2
Predators: 52-18-11, 115 points
- Games remaining: 1
Avalanche: 42-30-9, 93 points
- Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Avalanche 0-3-1)
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1
Golden Knights: 51-23-7, 109 points
- Games remaining: 1
Ducks: 42-25-13, 97 points
- Games remaining: 2
Regular-season series: Golden Knights win 3-1-0 (Ducks 1-2-1)
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3
Jets: 51-20-10, 112 points
- Games remaining: 1
Wild: 44-26-11, 99 points
- Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)
San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings
Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3
Sharks: 45-26-10, 100 points
- Games remaining: 1
Kings: 45-28-8, 98 points
- Games remaining: 1
Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-1-0 (Kings 1-3-0)
Still in the playoff hunt:
- Blues 43-31-6 — 92 points, trailing Avalanche by one point (2 games remaining)
