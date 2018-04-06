If the NHL playoffs started today...

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Friday, April, 6.

A late goal from Ryan Johansen pushed the Predators to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals, securing the first Presidents Trophy in Nashville's history. 0:26

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 53-23-4, 110 points

Games remaining: 2

Flyers: 41-26-14, 96 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Lightning win 2-1-0 (Flyers 1-1-1)

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 48-26-7, 103 points

Games remaining: 1

Devils: 44-28-9, 97 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Capitals lead 2-0-1 (Devils 1-2-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 49-19-12, 110 points

Games remaining: 2

Leafs: 48-26-7, 103 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Leafs win 3-1-0 (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 46-29-6, 98 points​

Games remaining: 1

Blue Jackets: 45-29-7, 97 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Penguins win 4-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-3)

Sill in the playoff hunt

Panthers: 42-30-8 — 92 points, trailing Flyers by four points (2 games remaining)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 52-18-11, 115 points

Games remaining: 1

Avalanche: 42-30-9, 93 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Avalanche 0-3-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights: 51-23-7, 109 points

Games remaining: 1

Ducks: 42-25-13, 97 points

Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Golden Knights win 3-1-0 (Ducks 1-2-1)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 51-20-10, 112 points

Games remaining: 1

Wild: 44-26-11, 99 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 45-26-10, 100 points

Games remaining: 1

Kings: 45-28-8, 98 points

Games remaining: 1

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-1-0 (Kings 1-3-0)

Still in the playoff hunt: