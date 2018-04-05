Skip to Main Content
If the NHL playoffs started today...
With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff position becomes more intense. Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began today.

Ducks post-season bound for 6th-straight season

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Wednesday night to secure a playoff spot for the sixth-consecutive season. (Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press)
With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Thursday, April, 5.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Bruins: 49-18-12, 110 points

  • Games remaining: 3

Flyers: 40-26-14, 94 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Bruins win 2-0-1 (Flyers 0-2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 48-25-7, 103 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Devils: 43-28-9, 95 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Capitals lead 2-0-1 (Devils 1-2-0)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Lightning:53-23-4, 110 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Leafs: 48-25-7, 103 points

Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Lightning win 3-1-0 (Leafs 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 45-29-6, 96 points​

  • Games remaining: 2

Blue Jackets: 45-29-6, 96 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Penguins lead 3-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-2)

Sill in the playoff hunt

  • Panthers: 41-30-8 — 90 points, trailing Flyers by four points

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 51-18-11, 113 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Avalanche: 42-29-9, 93 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Avalanche 0-3-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights: 51-22-7, 109 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Kings: 44-28-8, 96 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Golden Knights 2-1-1 (Kings 2-1-1)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild 

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 50-20-10, 110 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Wild: 44-26-10, 98 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 44-26-10, 98 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Ducks: 42-25-13, 97 points

  • Games remaining: 2

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-1-0 (Kings 1-3-0)

Still in the playoff hunt:

  • Blues 43-31-6 — 92 points, trailing Avalanche by one point
