If the NHL playoffs started today...
Spots, seeding still up for grabs with 1 week to go
With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.
Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Monday, April, 2.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2
Bruins: 49-17-12, 110 points
- Games remaining: 4
Devils: 42-28-9, 93 points
- Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Bruins win 3-0-0 (Devils 0-2-1)
Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1
Capitals: 47-25-7, 101 points
- Games remaining: 3
Flyers: 40-25-14, 94 points
- Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Flyers win 3-1-0 (Capitals 1-2-1)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3
Lightning:52-23-4, 108 points
- Games remaining: 3
Leafs: 47-25-7, 101 points
Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Lightning win 3-1-0 (Leafs 1-2-1)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3
Penguins: 45-29-6, 96 points
- Games remaining: 2
Blue Jackets: 44-29-6, 94 points
- Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Penguins lead 3-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-2)
Sill in the playoff hunt
- Panthers: 39-30-8 — 86 points, trailing Devils by seven points
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche
Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2
Predators: 51-17-11, 113 points
- Games remaining: 3
Avalanche: 42-28-9, 93 points
- Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Avalanche 0-3-1)
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings
Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1
Golden Knights: 50-22-7, 107 points
- Games remaining: 3
Kings: 43-28-8, 94 points
- Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Tied 2-2-0
Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild
Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3
Jets: 48-20-10, 106 points
- Games remaining: 4
Wild: 43-25-10, 96 points
- Games remaining: 4
Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)
San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks
Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3
Sharks: 44-25-10, 98 points
- Games remaining: 3
Ducks: 41-25-13, 95 points
- Games remaining: 3
Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-0-1 (Ducks 1-1-2)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.