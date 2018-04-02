If the NHL playoffs started today...

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Monday, April, 2.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Bruins: 49-17-12, 110 points

Games remaining: 4

Devils: 42-28-9, 93 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Bruins win 3-0-0 (Devils 0-2-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 47-25-7, 101 points

Games remaining: 3

Flyers: 40-25-14, 94 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Flyers win 3-1-0 (Capitals 1-2-1)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Lightning:52-23-4, 108 points

Games remaining: 3

Leafs: 47-25-7, 101 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Lightning win 3-1-0 (Leafs 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 45-29-6, 96 points​

Games remaining: 2

Blue Jackets: 44-29-6, 94 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Penguins lead 3-0-0 (Blue Jackets 0-1-2)

Sill in the playoff hunt

Panthers: 39-30-8 — 86 points, trailing Devils by seven points

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 51-17-11, 113 points

Games remaining: 3

Avalanche: 42-28-9, 93 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Predators win 4-0-0 (Avalanche 0-3-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights: 50-22-7, 107 points

Games remaining: 3

Kings: 43-28-8, 94 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Tied 2-2-0

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 48-20-10, 106 points

Games remaining: 4

Wild: 43-25-10, 96 points

Games remaining: 4

Regular-season series: Jets win 3-1-0 (Wild 1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 44-25-10, 98 points

Games remaining: 3

Ducks: 41-25-13, 95 points

Games remaining: 3

Regular-season series: Sharks win 3-0-1 (Ducks 1-1-2)

Still in the playoff hunt: