If the NHL playoffs started today...

With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff position becomes more intense.

Here's how the matchups would look if the post-season began before games played on Thursday.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Lightning: 50-19-4, 104 points

Games remaining: 9

Devils: 37-28-8, 82 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Devils (2-0-0), Lightning (0-1-1)

Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Capitals: 42-24-7, 91 points

Games remaining: 9

Flyers: 37-25-12, 86 points

Games remaining: 8

Regular-season series: Flyers win (3-1-0), Capitals (1-2-1)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Bruins: 45-17-10, 100 points

Games remaining: 10

Leafs: 43-23-7, 93 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Leafs win (3-1-0), (Bruins 1-2-1)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 42-27-5, 89 points​

Games remaining: 8

Blue Jackets: 41-28-5, 87 points

Games remaining: 8

Regular-season series: Penguins lead 3-0-0, Blue Jackets (0-1-2)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Predators: 48-14-10, 106 points

Games remaining: 10

Kings: 40-27-7, 87 points

Games remaining: 8

Regular-season series: Predators win (3-0-0), Kings (0-2-1)

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Golden Knights:47-21-5, 99 points

Games remaining: 9

Avalanche: 40-25-8, 88 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Golden Knights lead 1-0-0, Avalanche (0-1-0)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Jets: 44-19-10, 98 points

Games remaining: 9

Wild: 41-24-8, 90 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Jets win (3-1-0), Wild (1-3-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Sharks: 41-23-9, 91 points

Games remaining: 9

Ducks: 38-24-12, 88 points

Games remaining: 8

Regular-season series: Sharks win (3-0-1), Ducks (1-1-2)