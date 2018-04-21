Stanley Cup notes: Bruins' Bergeron 'optimistic' for Game 5

Centre Patrice Bergeron is "optimistic" he can play Saturday when the Boston Bruins face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Bergeron missed the Bruins' 3-1 Game 4 victory on Thursday with an undisclosed injury. The Bruins lead the series 3-1 lead and can advance with a victory. If Toronto wins, Game 6 is Monday at Air Canada Centre.

Bergeron skated Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena.

"I'm optimistic. Again it's about now ... selling it to the other side," Bergeron said, referring to the medical staff.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy thought Bergeron "looked good" during the skate.

"I anticipate he will play," Cassidy said.

After totalling 30 goals and 33 assists during the season, Bergeron had five assists in the first three games of this series. Bergeron is impressed with how his team played during his absence.

"It speaks a lot to both the depth that we have and guys always find a way to step up," he said. "It's something we've been through many times this year, so I was definitely confident. But, at the same time, you're always a lot nervous when

Wennberg returning to Blue Jackets' lineup

Alexander Wennberg will return to the Columbus Blue Jackets' lineup for Game 5 at the Washington Capitals.

Coach John Tortorella confirmed his return about an hour before puck drop on Saturday. Wennberg was back after missing Games 2, 3 and 4 after a hit to the head from Washington's Tom Wilson. Tortorella says Wennberg replaces Sonny Milano in the lineup.

Wennberg, the Blue Jackets' second-line centre, had developed chemistry with Boone Jenner and Thomas Vanek before being injured. His return restores Columbus' depth down the middle and helps on the power play.

Capitals coach Barry Trotz said if Wennberg was back in it would help the Blue Jackets but expressed confidence in his four centres — Evgeny Kuznetsov, Nicklas Backstrom, Lars Eller and Jay Beagle — to match up with any opposing line.

The teams are tied at 2-all in the series. Game 6 is Monday night in Columbus.