CBC Sports will have coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs' first-round playoff series against the league-leading Washington Capitals as well as the Calgary Flames' Pacific matchup with the Anaheim Ducks on CBC television, CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC Sports is also offering select games between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers.

Here is the full schedule for the 2017 NHL playoffs (all times Eastern):

ROUND 1

Eastern Conference

Washington vs. Toronto

Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. – Toronto at Washington (CBC Sports)

Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. – Toronto at Washington (CBC Sports)

Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. – Washington at Toronto (CBC Sports)

Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – Washington at Toronto (CBC Sports)

*Friday, April 21 at TBD – Toronto at Washington (TBD)

*Sunday, April 23 at TBD – Washington at Toronto (TBD)

*Tuesday, April 25 at TBD – Toronto at Washington (TBD)

Montreal vs. New York Rangers

Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m. – New York at Montreal (CBC Sports)

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. – New York at Montreal (CBC Sports)

Sunday, April 16 at 7 p.m. – Montreal at New York (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. – Montreal at New York (CBC Sports)

*Thursday, April 20 at TBD – New York at Montreal (TBD)

*Saturday, April 22 at TBD – Montreal at New York (TBD)

*Monday, April 24 at TBD – New York at Montreal (TBD)

Pittsburgh vs. Columbus

Wednesday April 12 at 7:30 p.m. – Columbus at Pittsburgh (SN 360)

Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. – Columbus at Pittsburgh (Sportsnet)

Sunday, April 16 at 6 p.m. – Pittsburgh at Columbus (SN 360)

Tuesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. – Pittsburgh at Columbus (SN 360)

*Thursday, April 20 at TBD – Columbus at Pittsburgh (TBD)

*Sunday, April 23 at TBD – Pittsburgh at Columbus (TBD)

*Tuesday, April 25 at TBD – Columbus at Pittsburgh (TBD)

Ottawa vs. Boston

Wednesday April 12 at 7 p.m. – Boston at Ottawa (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. – Boston at Ottawa (Sportsnet)

Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. – Ottawa at Boston (Sportsnet)

Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. – Ottawa at Boston (Sportsnet)

*Friday, April 21 at TBD – Boston at Ottawa (TBD)

*Sunday, April 23 at TBD – Ottawa at Boston (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 26 at TBD – Boston at Ottawa (TBD)

Western Conference

Anaheim vs. Calgary

Thursday, April 13 at 10:30 p.m. – Calgary at Anaheim (CBC Sports)

Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. – Calgary at Anaheim (CBC Sports)

Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. – Anaheim at Calgary (CBC Sports)

Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. – Anaheim at Calgary (CBC Sports)

*Friday, April 21 at TBD – Calgary at Anaheim (TBD)

*Sunday, April 23 at TBD – Anaheim at Calgary (TBD)

*Tuesday, April 25 at TBD – Calgary at Anaheim (TBD)

Edmonton vs. San Jose

Wednesday, April 12 at 10 p.m. – San Jose at Edmonton (Sportsnet)

Friday, April 14 at 10:30 p.m. – San Jose at Edmonton (Sportsnet)

Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. – Edmonton at San Jose (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, April 18 at 10 p.m. – Edmonton at San Jose (Sportsnet)

*Thursday, April 20 at TBD – San Jose at Edmonton (TBD)

*Saturday, April 22 at TBD – Edmonton at San Jose (TBD)

*Monday, April 24 at TBD – San Jose at Edmonton (TBD)

Chicago vs. Nashville

Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m. – Nashville at Chicago (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. – Nashville at Chicago (Sportsnet)

Monday, April 17 at 9:30 p.m. – Chicago at Nashville (SN ONE)

Thursday, April 20 at TBD – Chicago at Nashville (SN 360)

*Saturday, April 22 at TBD – Nashville at Chicago (TBD)

*Monday, April 24 at TBD – Chicago at Nashville (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 26 at TBD – Nashville at Chicago (TBD)

Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 p.m. – St. Louis at Minnesota (SN 360)

Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. – St. Louis at Minnesota (SN 360)

Sunday, April 16 at 3 p.m. – Minnesota at St. Louis (Sportsnet)

Wednesday, April 19 at 9:30 p.m. – Minnesota at St. Louis (SN 360)

*Saturday, April 22 at TBD – St. Louis at Minnesota (TBD)

*Monday, April 24 at TBD – Minnesota at St. Louis (TBD)

*Wednesday, April 26 at TBD – St. Louis at Minnesota (TBD)

*If necessary

TBD — To be determined