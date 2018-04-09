Stanley Cup Playoffs: Full schedule and broadcast info

CBC's Hockey Night in Canada brings you live coverage of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, featuring Toronto facing Boston, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia reigniting the battle of Pennsylvania, and Vegas making its post-season debut against Los Angeles beginning Wednesday, April 11.

Games 1 through 4 of each series will be broadcast live on CBC Television and streamed live on CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

Here is the complete schedule (all times ET):

Eastern Conference

Boston vs. Toronto

Thursday, April 12 — 7 p.m. — Toronto at Boston (CBC)

Saturday, April 14 — 8 p.m. — Toronto at Boston (CBC)

Monday, April 16 — 7:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto (CBC)

Wednesday, April 18 — 7:30 p.m. — Boston at Toronto (CBC)

Saturday, April 21 — TBD — Toronto at Boston*

Monday, April 23 — TBD — Boston at Toronto*

Wednesday, April 25 — TBD — Toronto at Boston*

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 11 — 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (CBC)

Friday, April 13 — 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (CBC)

Sunday, April 15 — 3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (CBC)

Wednesday, April 18 — 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (CBC)

Friday, April 20 — TBD — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh*

Sunday, April 22 — TBD — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia*

Tuesday, April 24 — TBD — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh*

Washington vs. Columbus

Thursday, April 12 — 7:30 p.m. — Columbus at Washington (SN360)

Sunday, April 15 — 7:30 p.m. — Columbus at Washington (SN360)

Tuesday, April 17 — 7:30 p.m. — Washington at Columbus (SN360)

Thursday, April 19 — 7:30 p.m. — Washington at Columbus (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 21 — TBD — Columbus at Washington*

Monday, April 23 — TBD — Washington at Columbus*

Wednesday, April 25 — TBD — Columbus at Washington*

Tampa Bay vs. New Jersey

Thursday, April 12 — 7 p.m. — New Jersey at Tampa Bay (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 14 — 3 p.m. — New Jersey at Tampa Bay (SN360)

Monday, April 16 — 7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at New Jersey (Sportsnet)

Wednesday, April 18 — 7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at New Jersey (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 21 — TBD — New Jersey at Tampa Bay*

Monday, April 23 — TBD — Tampa Bay at New Jersey*

Wednesday, April 25 — TBD — New Jersey at Tampa Bay*

Western Conference

Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Wednesday, April 11 — 10 p.m. — Los Angeles at Vegas (CBC)

Friday, April 13 — 10 p.m. — Los Angeles at Vegas (CBC)

Sunday, April 15 — 10:30 p.m. — Vegas at Los Angeles (CBC)

Tuesday, April 17 — 10:30 p.m. — Vegas at Los Angeles (CBC)

Thursday, April 19 — 10 p.m. — Los Angeles at Vegas*

Saturday, April 21 — TBD — Vegas at Los Angeles*

Monday, April 23 — TBD — Los Angeles at Vegas*

Winnipeg vs. Minnesota

Wednesday, April 11 — 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Winnipeg (Sportsnet)

Friday, April 13 — 7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Winnipeg (Sportsnet)

Sunday, April 15 — 7 p.m. — Winnipeg at Minnesota (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, April 17 — 8 p.m. — Winnipeg at Minnesota (Sportsnet)

Friday, April 20 — TBD — Minnesota at Winnipeg*

Sunday, April 22 — TBD — Winnipeg at Minnesota*

Wednesday, April 25 — TBD — Minnesota at Winnipeg*

Nashville vs. Colorado

Thursday, April 12 — 9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Nashville (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 14 — 3 p.m. — Colorado at Nashville (Sportsnet)

Monday, April 16 — 10 p.m. — Nashville at Colorado (Sportsnet)

Wednesday, April 18 — 10 p.m. — Nashville at Colorado (Sportsnet)

Friday, April 20 — TBD — Colorado at Nashville*

Sunday, April 22 — TBD — Nashville at Colorado*

Tuesday, April 24 — TBD — Colorado at Nashville*

Anaheim vs. San Jose

Thursday, April 12 — 10:30 p.m. — San Jose at Anaheim (SN360)

Saturday, April 14 — 10:30 p.m. — San Jose at Anaheim (SN360)

Monday, April 16 — 10:30 p.m. — Anaheim at San Jose (SN1)

Wednesday, April 18 — 10:30 p.m. — Anaheim at San Jose (SN1)

Friday, April 20 — TBD — San Jose at Anaheim*

Sunday, April 22 — TBD — Anaheim at San Jose*

Tuesday, April 24 — TBD — San Jose at Anaheim*

*If necessary

TBD - to be determined