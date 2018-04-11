NHL Playoff Preview: Live Q & A with Tim Wharnsby and Rob Pizzo
Host Rob Pizzo & hockey expert Tim Wharnsby want to talk playoff hockey with you! Join our live conversation at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
CBC Sports' hockey analysts preview the playoffs and take your questions live
The NHL playoffs begin Wednesday and to get you ready for the action we've brought in CBC hockey experts Rob Pizzo and Tim Wharnsby.
They'll break down each series, who to watch, and of course will provide their own predictions. And you can be part of it as they will take your questions live.
Tune in Wednesday, April 11th at 12 p.m. ET:
