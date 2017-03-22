With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.
Here's how the match-ups would look if the post-season began before games played on Wednesday, March 22:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2
Capitals: 47-17-8, 102 points
- Games remaining: 10
Maple Leafs: 33-23-15, 81 points
- Games remaining: 11
Regular-season series: Maple Leafs lead 1-0-1 (Capitals 1-1-0)
Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers
Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1
Canadiens: 41-23-9, 91 points
- Games remaining: 9
Rangers: 45-24-4, 94 points
- Games remaining: 9
Regular-season series: Canadiens win 3-0-0 (NY Rangers 0-2-1)
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins
Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3
Senators: 40-24-8, 88 points
- Games remaining: 10
Bruins: 38-29-6, 82 points
- Games remaining: 9
Regular-season series: Senators lead 3-0-0 (Bruins 0-3-0)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3
Penguins: 46-17-9, 101 points
- Games remaining: 10
Blue Jackets: 47-18-6, 100 points
- Games remaining: 11
Regular-season series: Blue Jackets lead 2-0-1 (Penguins 1-1-1)
Still in contention
- NY Islanders - 78 points, 11 games remaining
- Tampa Bay - 77 points, 10 games remaining
- Carolina - 75 points, 11 games remaining
- Philadelphia - 74 points, 10 games remaining
- Florida - 73 points, 10 games remaining
- Buffalo - 72 points, 8 games remaining
- Detroit - 69 points, 10 games remaining
- New Jersey - 66 points, 10 games remaining
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2
Blackhawks: 47-20-6, 100 points
- Games remaining: 9
Predators: 36-25-11, 83 points
- Games remaining: 10
Regular-season series: Blackhawks win 4-1-0 (Predators 1-4-0)
San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames
Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1
Sharks: 42-24-7, 91 points
- Games remaining: 9
Flames: 41-28-4, 86 points
- Games remaining: 9
Regular-season series: Flames lead 2-1-0 (Sharks 1-2-0)
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3
Wild: 44-22-6, 94 points
- Games remaining: 10
Blues: 39-28-5, 83 points
- Games remaining: 10
Regular-season series: Blues win 3-2-0 (Wild 2-2-1)
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks
Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3
Oilers: 39-24-9, 87 points
- Games remaining: 10
Ducks: 38-23-11, 87 points
- Games remaining: 10
Regular-season series: Oilers lead 2-1-0 (Ducks 1-1-1)
Still in contention
- Los Angeles - 75 points, 10 games remaining
- Winnipeg - 73 points, 9 games remaining
- Dallas - 68 points, 10 games remaining
- Vancouver - 67 points, 10 games remaining
