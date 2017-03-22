With the NHL's regular season winding down, the jockeying for Stanley Cup playoff positions becomes more intense.

Here's how the match-ups would look if the post-season began before games played on Wednesday, March 22:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Capitals: 47-17-8, 102 points

Games remaining: 10

Maple Leafs: 33-23-15, 81 points

Games remaining: 11

Regular-season series: Maple Leafs lead 1-0-1 (Capitals 1-1-0)

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Canadiens: 41-23-9, 91 points

Games remaining: 9

Rangers: 45-24-4, 94 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Canadiens win 3-0-0 (NY Rangers 0-2-1)

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Atlantic Division No. 2 vs. Atlantic Division No. 3

Senators: 40-24-8, 88 points

Games remaining: 10

Bruins: 38-29-6, 82 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Senators lead 3-0-0 (Bruins 0-3-0)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Metropolitan Division No. 2 vs. Metropolitan Division No. 3

Penguins: 46-17-9, 101 points

Games remaining: 10

Blue Jackets: 47-18-6, 100 points

Games remaining: 11

Regular-season series: Blue Jackets lead 2-0-1 (Penguins 1-1-1)

Still in contention

NY Islanders - 78 points, 11 games remaining

Tampa Bay - 77 points, 10 games remaining

Carolina - 75 points, 11 games remaining

Philadelphia - 74 points, 10 games remaining

Florida - 73 points, 10 games remaining

Buffalo - 72 points, 8 games remaining

Detroit - 69 points, 10 games remaining

New Jersey - 66 points, 10 games remaining

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Division leader No. 1 vs. wild card No. 2

Blackhawks: 47-20-6, 100 points

Games remaining: 9

Predators: 36-25-11, 83 points

Games remaining: 10

Regular-season series: Blackhawks win 4-1-0 (Predators 1-4-0)

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames

Division leader No. 2 vs. wild card No. 1

Sharks: 42-24-7, 91 points

Games remaining: 9

Flames: 41-28-4, 86 points

Games remaining: 9

Regular-season series: Flames lead 2-1-0 (Sharks 1-2-0)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Central Division No. 2 vs. Central Division No. 3

Wild: 44-22-6, 94 points

Games remaining: 10

Blues: 39-28-5, 83 points

Games remaining: 10

Regular-season series: Blues win 3-2-0 (Wild 2-2-1)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Pacific Division No. 2 vs. Pacific Division No. 3

Oilers: 39-24-9, 87 points

Games remaining: 10

Ducks: 38-23-11, 87 points

Games remaining: 10

Regular-season series: Oilers lead 2-1-0 (Ducks 1-1-1)

Still in contention