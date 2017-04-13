Are you a fan of mountains? Think youth are ruining the world? Love dogs? Actually hate hockey?
These are all important questions you need to answer in order to determine who you should be cheering for during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Take the test and find out which team is right for you.
