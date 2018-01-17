Skip to Main Content
Penguins' Matt Murray taking leave after father's death

Notifications

Penguins' Matt Murray taking leave after father's death

The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that goaltender Matt Murray is taking a leave of absence from the team following the death of his father.

Pittsburgh goalie will be away from team indefinitely

The Associated Press ·
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is taking a leave of absence from the team following the death of his father on Tuesday. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)
comments

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is taking a leave of absence from the team following the death of his father.

The Penguins announced Wednesday that James Murray, Matt's father, died on Tuesday in Ontario. 

Matt Murray, who backstopped Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, will be away from the team indefinitely.

Murray took a brief trip home last week to tend to what the team called a "personal matter" at the time.

The Penguins begin a three-game West Coast road trip on Wednesday in Anaheim.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us