Penguins' Matt Murray taking leave after father's death
Pittsburgh goalie will be away from team indefinitely
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is taking a leave of absence from the team following the death of his father.
The Penguins announced Wednesday that James Murray, Matt's father, died on Tuesday in Ontario.
The Pittsburgh Penguins offer our deepest condolences to Matt Murray and his family on the passing of Matt's father, James Murray, yesterday in Ontario.<br><br>Matt is returning home from the west coast and will miss an indefinite period of time to be with his family.—@penguins
Matt Murray, who backstopped Pittsburgh to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, will be away from the team indefinitely.
Murray took a brief trip home last week to tend to what the team called a "personal matter" at the time.
The Penguins begin a three-game West Coast road trip on Wednesday in Anaheim.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.