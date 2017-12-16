Milan Lucic had a goal and assist and the Edmonton Oilers held off the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Saturday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton, which has alternated wins and losses for nine straight games.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made 29 saves after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury.

A Talbot save during a scramble resulted in the Oilers first goal when a rebound went directly to Zack Kassian in the defensive end. On a textbook 2-on-1, he and Nugent-Hopkins raced into the Minnesota end before Nugent-Hopkins converted a perfect pass to beat Stalock for his team-leading 13th goal.

Matt Dumba scored twice for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in five games. It was also the Wild's first regulation loss at Xcel Energy Center since Nov. 4. Minnesota was 7-0-1 in its previous eight home games.

Edmonton Oilers' Milan Lucic (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal. (Stacy Bengs/The Associated Press)

Lucic gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead late in the second period with a quick shot from the slot after the puck squirted away in a battle between Ryan Suter and Leon Draisaitl.

His pass set up Puljujarvi for a redirect past Alex Stalock midway through the third period for a 3-1 lead. Lucic has four goals and six assists in his past 10 games.

Dumba scored with 5 minutes left for the Wild for his second career two-goal game. The defenceman has four goals in his past seven games.

Stalock finished with 26 saves.

Dumba, who was caught deep on the Oilers goal, got redemption 4 minutes later as he blasted a feed from Mikael Granlund behind Talbot.