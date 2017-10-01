Markus Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves Saturday as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in the pre-season finale for both clubs.

Jake Virtanen and Loui Eriksson had the other goals for Vancouver.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, while Connor McDavid had two assists.

Cam Talbot stopped 14 shots in taking the loss.

The Oilers open their regular season Wednesday at home against the Calgary Flames, while the Canucks don't get started until next Saturday in a rematch at Rogers Arena versus Edmonton.

Plenty of regulars

Both teams dressed the majority of their NHL rosters to wrap up exhibition plays, but Vancouver was minus two-thirds of its second line with Bo Horvat (upper body) and Sven Baertschi (illness).

After the Canucks hit the post on a power play early in the second period, the Oilers struck on a two-man advantage at 7:48, with Draisaitl snapping a shot past Markstrom for his second of night to make it 2-1 off a feed from McDavid.

But Vancouver would get that one right back 21 seconds later while still down a man when Granlund stripped Edmonton defenceman Matt Benning at the offensive blue line and beat Talbot on a breakaway.

The Canucks then made it 3-2 at 12:41 in the dying seconds of a power play of their own when Eriksson gloved the puck down to his stick at the side of the net before quickly sliding his shot past a helpless Talbot.

Edmonton had a 3-on-1 rush eight minutes into the third period right after killing a penalty, but McDavid fanned on his shot with Markstrom down and out before the Vancouver netminder recovered to rob Patrick Maroon with the glove on the follow up.

Granlund deflected a point shot past Talbot with under five minutes to go, but the goal was waved off for a high stick.

The Canucks held the fort from there to wrap up the pre-season with back-to-back victory over the Flames and Oilers.

Virtanen on the bubble

Vancouver jumped ahead 1-0 at 12:53 of the first when Virtanen, who is looking to secure an NHL job after getting sent to the AHL to get in shape and find his game last season, scored his fourth goal of the exhibition schedule.

Alexander Burmistrov was fastest to a puck behind the net and fed a quick pass in front to Virtanen — the sixth pick at the 2014 draft — who beat Talbot between the legs.

It looked like the Canucks would get out of the first up 1-0, but the Oilers showed their speed and transition game in the waning moments of the period.

Draisaitl carried the puck over the Vancouver blue-line and dished off to McDavid before taking the return feed at the right faceoff dot and blasting a one-timer past Markstrom for with 1.4 seconds left on the clock.