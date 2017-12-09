Jujhar Khaira scored twice in a game for the first time in his NHL career as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Saturday night.

The Oilers chased listless Montreal starter Carey Price 2:24 into the second period after their fourth goal on only 13 shots. Antti Niemi allowed two more goals on 27 shots.

Mike Cammalleri, Milan Lucic, Oscar Klefbom and Yohann Auvitu also scored for the Oilers (12-15-2), who face the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Sunday night. Edmonton has won four of its last six games.

Alex Galchenyuk and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (13-14-4), which is winless (0-2-1) in three straight home games since going on a five-game wining streak. The Canadiens had 24 shots on Laurent Brossoit.

Cammalleri, a former Canadien, broke in alone and saw his wrist shot trickle through 7:36 into the game. It was Cammalleri's third goal in three games against Montreal this season, having scored twice while a member of the Los Angeles Kings before his trade to the Oilers. He will face them again Dec. 23 in Edmonton.

Price made a deft move to stop a shot in behind his net, but then saw his soft pass picked off by Ryan Strome and sent to Khaira, who jammed it in before the goalie could get back at 11:37.

Price was slow to get across his net as a rebound came off the end boards for Khaira to shoot into an open side 1:11 into the second frame. Lucic scored a power-play goal on an off-wing wrist shot from the right circle at 2:24, prompting the goaltending change. Connor McDavid got a point in a fourth straight game on the play.

Khaira has five points in four outings since sitting out a pair of games two weeks ago.

Galchenyuk drifted to the front of the net in time to redirect Jeff Petry's feed past Brossoit on a powerplay at 13:44.

Brendan Gallagher took two minor penalties early in the third and Edmonton capitalized on the second one as Klefbom's point shot went in off Montreal defenceman Karl Alzner's skate at 2:39.

Auvitu finished a rush with McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi at 3:09. Danault got one back at 15:58.

Jonathan Drouin returned after missing four games for Montreal.