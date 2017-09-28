The New York Islanders have made a bid to return to the New York City suburbs.
The National Hockey League team that moved from Long Island to Brooklyn two years ago submitted a bid with several other partners Thursday to develop a new arena at Belmont Racetrack in Nassau County.
The entity known as New York Arena Partners includes the owners of the New York Mets and others.
The Empire State Development Corp. does not comment about the bidding process.
The team's move to Brooklyn's Barclay's Center was announced in 2012 after a failed attempt to secure public financing for a new arena on Long Island. Fans have expressed displeasure with the Brooklyn move. That lease has an opt-out clause allowing the team to leave Brooklyn after the upcoming season.
